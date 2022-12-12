EU Foreign Ministers Did Not Agree on 9th Package of Russia Sanctions - Borrell

EU foreign ministers at a meeting on Monday did not agree on a new package of sanctions against Russia, work on this package will continue, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said following the meeting of EU Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels.

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2022) EU foreign ministers at a meeting on Monday did not agree on a new package of sanctions against Russia, work on this package will continue, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said following the meeting of EU Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels.

"We discussed the ninth sanctions package against Russia, for escalating its aggression against Ukraine, but on that we will give more details later, we have to continue working," he said.

Borrell hopes that the ninth package of sanctions will be agreed this week.