EU Foreign Ministers Discuss Creation of Mission to Give Ukraine Military Aid - Borrell

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2022) EU foreign ministers discussed earlier in the day a proposal to develop a mission in the European Union that is focused on handling military assistance for Ukraine, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told reporters.

"We have also continued discussing our proposal to establish in the European Union a military assistance mission," Borrell said on Monday.

On Monday afternoon, Borrell chaired an informal meeting of EU foreign affairs ministers in New York City ahead of the high-level United Nations General debate that will start on Tuesday.

Borrell added that work on establishing this mission is already underway and he hopes concrete results will result from this soon.

All of the EU foreign ministers during a meeting earlier on Monday affirmed that their countries are determined to help Ukraine with military assistance, Borrell said.