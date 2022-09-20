UrduPoint.com

EU Foreign Ministers Discuss Creation Of Mission To Give Ukraine Military Aid - Borrell

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 20, 2022 | 06:00 AM

EU Foreign Ministers Discuss Creation of Mission to Give Ukraine Military Aid - Borrell

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2022) EU foreign ministers discussed earlier in the day a proposal to develop a mission in the European Union that is focused on handling military assistance for Ukraine, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told reporters.

"We have also continued discussing our proposal to establish in the European Union a military assistance mission," Borrell said on Monday.

On Monday afternoon, Borrell chaired an informal meeting of EU foreign affairs ministers in New York City ahead of the high-level United Nations General debate that will start on Tuesday.

Borrell added that work on establishing this mission is already underway and he hopes concrete results will result from this soon.

All of the EU foreign ministers during a meeting earlier on Monday affirmed that their countries are determined to help Ukraine with military assistance, Borrell said.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine European Union New York From

Recent Stories

FBR chairman ensures IWCCI for facilitating women ..

FBR chairman ensures IWCCI for facilitating women entrepreneurs in tax complianc ..

6 hours ago
 Blinken, Yemen Leadership Council Head Discuss Ext ..

Blinken, Yemen Leadership Council Head Discuss Extending UN-Mediated Truce - Sta ..

6 hours ago
 Brazil reports more Amazon fires so far this year ..

Brazil reports more Amazon fires so far this year than all of 2021

6 hours ago
 Messi strikes early to keep PSG top in Ligue 1

Messi strikes early to keep PSG top in Ligue 1

6 hours ago
 Borrell Sees Ukrainian Conflict as 'Good Occasion' ..

Borrell Sees Ukrainian Conflict as 'Good Occasion' for Enhancing EU-Latin Americ ..

6 hours ago
 Maulana Fazlur Rehman visits rain, flood affected ..

Maulana Fazlur Rehman visits rain, flood affected areas of Sindh

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.