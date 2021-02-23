UrduPoint.com
EU Foreign Ministers Discuss Nord Stream 2 During Meeting - European Commission Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 12:20 AM

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2021) The European Union's foreign ministers talked about the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project on Monday but it was not among the main issues, European Commission spokesman Peter Stano told Ria Novosti.

Stano said that the Russian-led project was mentioned during the meeting but the discussion focused more on the EU's strategic approach to Moscow.

