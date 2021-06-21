UrduPoint.com
EU Foreign Ministers Discussed Joint Communication On Bloc-Russia Relations - Borrell

The foreign ministers of the European Union have discussed the bloc's Joint Communication on EU-Russia relations ahead of the June 24 European Council Summit, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2021) The foreign ministers of the European Union have discussed the bloc's Joint Communication on EU-Russia relations ahead of the June 24 European Council Summit, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday.

"The joint communication on EU-Russia relations has also been raised. Several ministers intervened to prepare the European Council, which will have a strategic discussion on this paper later this week," Borrell said at a press briefing.

More Stories From World

