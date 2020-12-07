EU Foreign Ministers Endorsed New Global Human Rights Sanctions Regime - Linkevicius

The EU foreign ministers have endorsed the new Global Human Rights Sanctions Regime, Lithuania's Minister of Foreign Affairs Linas Linkevicius announced on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) The EU foreign ministers have endorsed the new Global Human Rights Sanctions Regime, Lithuania's Minister of Foreign Affairs Linas Linkevicius announced on Monday.

"EU Foreign Ministers' made historic decision- endorsed Human Rights sanctions regime.

It sends a powerful warning to all #HumanRights abusers, &will serve as additional leverage. I expect that in the future the scope of the regime will include corruption- directly related to HRs [human rights]," Linkevicius wrote on Twitter.