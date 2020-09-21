UrduPoint.com
EU Foreign Ministers Fail To Agree On Belarus Sanctions List - Borrell

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 09:46 PM

EU Foreign Ministers Fail to Agree on Belarus Sanctions List - Borrell

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2020) EU foreign Affairs Council failed to agree on Belarus sanctions list, it will now be discussed by the EU leaders at their next summit, the foreign policy representative of the bloc, Josep Borrell, said Monday.

"We are stressing our solidarity with the people of Belarus, their democratic aspirations and their call for new free and fair elections under the OSCE supervision," Borrell told a press conference.

"Ministers discussed the sanctions issue, and, although there is a clear will to adopt those sanctions, it has not been possible today because the required unanimity was not reached. And the issue will have to be considered by the heads of state and governments at the European Council later this week for their political guidance," the EU foreign policy chief said.

The foreign ministers have not agreed whether Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko should be on the list, Borrell said.

More Stories From World

