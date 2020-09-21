EU Foreign Ministers Fail to Agree on Sanctions on Belarus - Source

The council of foreign ministers of the European Union failed to agree on a list of persons for sanctions on Belarus at a meeting on Monday, the issue will be submitted to the summit of EU heads of state, a diplomatic source in the EU told Sputnik

"Yes," he replied when asked whether the ministers had failed to agree on the sanctions list.

According to the diplomatic source, the issue of sanctions on Belarus will now be submitted to the bloc's summit.