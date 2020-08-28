EU Foreign Ministers Fail to Reach Consensus on Sanctions Against Belarus, Turkey -Reports

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) Foreign ministers of the EU nations failed to reach a common position on possible sanctions against Belarus and Turkey, Germany's DPA news agency reported.

On Thursday, the EU foreign ministers held an informal meeting in the German capital of Berlin.

According to DPA, the Baltic countries - Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania - believe that the targeted sanctions against the Belarusian officials accused of the alleged electoral falsifications and violence against opposition protesters are not enough to change the situation in the eastern European nation.

"This is definitely insufficient. That cannot be viewed as a serious reaction," Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius said, calling the current sanctions against about 20 Belarusian officials "symbolic."

At the same time, Cyprus hinted that it may impose a veto on the possible sanctions against Belarus if there is no enough pressure on Turkey over the situation in the eastern Mediterranean.

Belarus is currently facing mass opposition protests that broke out following the presidential election on August 9 that saw President Alexander Lukashenko reelected for a sixth term.

While electoral authorities maintain that Lukashenko collected over 80 percent of the vote, the opposition insists that his key contender, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, won the election. Opposition figures also accuse the security forces of resorting to excessive violence during the protests.

Unlike Cyprus, Germany is opposing possible sanctions against Turkey and seeking a negotiated resolution to the dispute in the eastern Mediterranean.

"It is necessary to find a diplomatic solution of this conflict," German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said, as quoted by DPA.

The Turkish-Greek tensions in the eastern Mediterranean escalated earlier in August after Turkey's Oruc Reis research vessel began exploration drilling in the Greek-claimed waters. Greece considers this territory to be its exclusive economic zone, has mobilized its armed forces to high alert, and vowed to protect its sovereign rights by all necessary means.