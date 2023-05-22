UrduPoint.com

EU Foreign Ministers Made No Decision On New Tranche Of Military Aid To Ukraine- Szijjarto

Muhammad Irfan Published May 22, 2023 | 05:20 PM

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2023) The EU foreign ministers at the meeting did not decide on a new tranche of military aid to Ukraine and the 11th sanctions package against Russian, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that EU foreign ministers will discuss at a meeting in Brussels a new military aid package for Ukraine and sanctions against Russia.

"Today at the meeting, despite the fact that the proposals were promoted by most countries, there was no decision on further financing of arms supplies (to Ukraine), nor on sanctions," Szijjarto said on social media.

