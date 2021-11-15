EU Foreign Ministers Made Political Decision on 5th Package of Sanctions on Belarus - Rau

EU foreign ministers made a political decision on a fifth package of sanctions against Belarus and do not doubt the need for the 6th package, Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau said after the meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2021) EU foreign ministers made a political decision on a fifth package of sanctions against Belarus and do not doubt the need for the 6th package, Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau said after the meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels.

"A political decision has been made regarding the fifth package of sanctions. Nobody doubted that the next sixth part will be needed," Rau said.