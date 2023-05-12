EU Foreign Ministers May Agree New Russia Sanctions on May 22 - Source

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) EU foreign ministers could agree on the 11th package of sanctions against Russia as early as May 22, when they are scheduled to hold the next Foreign Affairs Council meeting, an official with knowledge of the negotiations told Sputnik.

Top EU diplomats are meeting in Stockholm on Friday in a bid to seek a common approach to the European Commission's proposals, which include ending nuclear fuel and diamond imports from Russia and curbing sanctions evasion.

The source said the timeline for finalizing and possibly adjusting the new sanctions framework is unclear, since it needs unanimity from all EU member states.

"Either way there is a two-week horizon for negotiations up to the next Foreign Affairs Council (May 22) which the proposal can be debated or even agreed to a foreign ministry level if needed," the official said.