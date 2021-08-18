EU Foreign Ministers May Resume Talks on Afghanistan in Early September - Slovenia

(@FahadShabbir)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) EU foreign ministers will have a chance of resuming talks on the developments in Afghanistan in early September as part of an informal meeting, the Slovenian presidency of the Council of the EU said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the ministers held a video-conference meeting to discuss Afghanistan, recently overrun by militants, and joint efforts in evacuating European citizens and local staffers who worked for European countries.

"The next opportunity to resume the debate will be at the informal meeting of EU foreign ministers that will be held on 2 and 3 September 2021," the statement read.

On Tuesday, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that evacuation of EU citizens, as well as Afghans who worked for the bloc, is "the first objective."

A number of countries chose to reduce or evacuate their diplomatic missions from Afghanistan following the Taliban (designated terrorist by the UN and Russia) takeover, and some have promised to help their Afghan collaborators. Thousands of Afghans rushed to the Kabul airport on Monday hoping to flee the country and creating havoc.