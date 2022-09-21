EU Foreign Ministers Meeting Tonight on UNGA Margins Over Putin Speech - Diplomatic Source

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) EU foreign ministers will convene for a special meeting on Ukraine Wednesday night on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly because of Russian President Vladimir Putin's address, a diplomatic source told Sputnik.

"EU FM (Foreign Ministers) meeting happening tonight," the source said, adding that Putin's address from earlier in the day is a major factor for convening the meeting.

Earlier in the day, Putin signed a decree calling up 300,000 reservists.

Only citizens in military reserve will be subject to conscription and undergo additional training.