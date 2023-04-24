UrduPoint.com

EU Foreign Ministers 'Not In Position' To Agree On New Russia Sanctions Monday - Borrell

Sumaira FH Published April 24, 2023 | 12:20 PM

EU Foreign Ministers 'Not in Position' to Agree on New Russia Sanctions Monday - Borrell

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2023) The EU foreign ministers are "not in a position" to agree on a new package of sanctions against Moscow during a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Luxembourg on Monday, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.

"Today, we are not in a position to finish the new package of sanctions on Russia, we continue discussions," Borrell told reporters ahead of the meeting.

