EU Foreign Ministers 'Not in Position' to Agree on New Russia Sanctions Monday - Borrell

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2023) The EU foreign ministers are "not in a position" to agree on a new package of sanctions against Moscow during a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Luxembourg on Monday, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.

"Today, we are not in a position to finish the new package of sanctions on Russia, we continue discussions," Borrell told reporters ahead of the meeting.