EU Foreign Ministers 'Not In Position' To Agree On New Russia Sanctions Monday - Borrell
Sumaira FH Published April 24, 2023 | 12:20 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2023) The EU foreign ministers are "not in a position" to agree on a new package of sanctions against Moscow during a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Luxembourg on Monday, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.
"Today, we are not in a position to finish the new package of sanctions on Russia, we continue discussions," Borrell told reporters ahead of the meeting.