EU Foreign Ministers Oppose Revocation of Schengen Visas Issued to Russians - Borrell

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2022) The EU foreign ministers are opposed to annulling Schengen visas already issued Russian citizens, as such move could have political implications, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday.

"Also there were requests to nullify those visas that have already been issued and are valid. That is something that the ministers did not agree on, because that would be a decision with huge political ramifications," Borrell said at the Inter-Parliamentary Conference on the Common Foreign and Security Policy in Prague.

At the same time, the ministers agreed that the states will use their national capacities to keep cross border flows under control, top EU official specified, adding that having a visa does not guarantee entry.

The EU member states, after an informal meeting in Prague on August 31, reached a political agreement to suspend the EU-Russia visa facilitation deal and agreed to prepare recommendations on what to do with the existing visas already issued to Russians.