UrduPoint.com

EU Foreign Ministers Oppose Revocation Of Schengen Visas Issued To Russians - Borrell

Muhammad Irfan Published September 05, 2022 | 07:15 PM

EU Foreign Ministers Oppose Revocation of Schengen Visas Issued to Russians - Borrell

The EU foreign ministers are opposed to annulling Schengen visas already issued Russian citizens, as such move could have political implications, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2022) The EU foreign ministers are opposed to annulling Schengen visas already issued Russian citizens, as such move could have political implications, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday.

"Also there were requests to nullify those visas that have already been issued and are valid. That is something that the ministers did not agree on, because that would be a decision with huge political ramifications," Borrell said at the Inter-Parliamentary Conference on the Common Foreign and Security Policy in Prague.

At the same time, the ministers agreed that the states will use their national capacities to keep cross border flows under control, top EU official specified, adding that having a visa does not guarantee entry.

According to European Commission spokeswoman Anitta Hipper, there are currently fewer than 1 million valid EU visas issued to Russian citizens, and not 12 million, as Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics said last week.

"As of September 1, the number of valid visas held by Russian citizens is 963,189," Hipper was quoted as saying by the Politico newspaper.

The EU member states, after an informal meeting in Prague on August 31, reached a political agreement to suspend the EU-Russia visa facilitation deal and agreed to prepare recommendations on what to do with the existing visas already issued to Russians.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. In response, the West and its allies have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow. A number of EU countries have reduced issuance of tourist visas to Russians, while also calling for a total ban on the issuance of Schengen visas to the country's citizens. Moscow has said that it considers the proposal a manifestation of chauvinism and that such a decision will invite retaliatory measures.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Prague Same Luhansk Donetsk February August September Visa Border From Agreement Top Million

Recent Stories

46 Corona's patients quarantine in RWP

46 Corona's patients quarantine in RWP

2 minutes ago
 Data Darbar administrator reviews security arrange ..

Data Darbar administrator reviews security arrangements

2 minutes ago
 A Look Back on the Spectacular Lineup of realme’ ..

A Look Back on the Spectacular Lineup of realme’s 828 Fan Fest

14 minutes ago
 FESCO consumers being issued revised bills: CEO

FESCO consumers being issued revised bills: CEO

2 minutes ago
 KP, Balochistan record wins in National T20 Cup

KP, Balochistan record wins in National T20 Cup

2 minutes ago
 Housing societies' developers bound to take anti-d ..

Housing societies' developers bound to take anti-dengue measures

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.