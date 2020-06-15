UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Foreign Ministers, Pompeo To Discuss China, Middle East On Monday

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 04:40 AM

EU Foreign Ministers, Pompeo to Discuss China, Middle East on Monday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will meet with EU foreign ministers on Monday for a virtual discussion of relations with China, as well as the situation in the middle East and other regions.

A senior EU official said on the eve of the planned meeting that 27 EU foreign ministers plan to talk about China, the Middle East peace process and the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic during the videoconference on Monday.

The discussion will also cover the situation in Libya and the Sahel region, but Pompeo plans to focus on China, the senior EU official told journalists.

On Friday, US media reported that Pompeo was planning to hold a meeting with Chinese government officials in Hawaii, but the details of the meeting have not been finalized yet.

Relations between the US and China have been tense under the administration of US President Donald Trump, which has accused Beijing of unfair trade practices, human rights violations, and encroachment on the special status of Hong Kong. Trump has also accused China of failing to adequately inform the international community about the start of the coronavirus epidemic, which began in the Chinese city of Wuhan at the end of last year.

China has denied all the accusations and has pointed to various violations of international law on the part of the United States. Recently, China has criticized the US government for its response to the vast protests sparked by the death of African-American George Floyd in police custody.

Related Topics

Police China Trump Wuhan Beijing Hong Kong George United States Libya Middle East Media All Government Mike Pompeo Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Chaired by Abdullah bin Zayed: Advisory committee ..

2 hours ago

First episode of documentary on life of Mohammed b ..

6 hours ago

Healthcare donations of Community Solidarity Fund ..

6 hours ago

Gas & Oil Pakistan Limited (GO) Reiterates Its Com ..

7 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid approves governance system for ..

7 hours ago

SEHA treats 247 COVID-19 patients with donated blo ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.