EU Foreign Ministers, Pompeo to Discuss China, Middle East on Monday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will meet with EU foreign ministers on Monday for a virtual discussion of relations with China, as well as the situation in the middle East and other regions.

A senior EU official said on the eve of the planned meeting that 27 EU foreign ministers plan to talk about China, the Middle East peace process and the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic during the videoconference on Monday.

The discussion will also cover the situation in Libya and the Sahel region, but Pompeo plans to focus on China, the senior EU official told journalists.

On Friday, US media reported that Pompeo was planning to hold a meeting with Chinese government officials in Hawaii, but the details of the meeting have not been finalized yet.

Relations between the US and China have been tense under the administration of US President Donald Trump, which has accused Beijing of unfair trade practices, human rights violations, and encroachment on the special status of Hong Kong. Trump has also accused China of failing to adequately inform the international community about the start of the coronavirus epidemic, which began in the Chinese city of Wuhan at the end of last year.

China has denied all the accusations and has pointed to various violations of international law on the part of the United States. Recently, China has criticized the US government for its response to the vast protests sparked by the death of African-American George Floyd in police custody.