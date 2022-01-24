EU Foreign Ministers Say 'Spheres of Influence' Have No Place in 21st Century

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2022) EU foreign ministers said on Monday that the notion of "spheres of influence" is unacceptable in this day and age, after Russia proposed limiting NATO's reach to de-escalate tensions over Ukraine.

"Notions of 'spheres of influence' have no place in the 21st century," the ministers said in written conclusions to their meeting on European security in Brussels.

Russia insists that NATO should not expand eastward or place weapons threatening its security in Ukraine after repeatedly accusing the alliance of a military buildup on its western borders. The United States has refused to provide legally binding guarantees.

The Council of EU ministers argued that European security is "indivisible" and that any challenge to it affected the security of the 27-nation bloc and its member states.

It again accused Russia of aggression toward Ukraine and warned Russia of "massive consequences and severe costs" if it attacked its neighbor. Russia has denied preparing for an invasion.

The EU diplomats said that dialogue is the way to safeguard peace and stability in Europe. It called on Russia to re-engage in established dialogue mechanisms and praised Germany and France for their efforts in the four-way Normandy format.