EU Foreign Ministers to Adopt Expanded Human Rights Sanctions List on March 22 - Source

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) The EU foreign ministers are set to formally adopt on March 22 the expanded list of sanctions for human rights violations, which may target Russian and Chinese citizens, a source in the European Union told Sputnik.

Earlier on Wednesday, the EU's 27 permanent representatives agreed on expanding the sanctions.

Eleven individuals, including four Chinese citizens and possible some citizens of Russia, North Korea, Libya, South Sudan and Eritrea, will reportedly be targeted. The list of Names will be made public only after the formal approval by the EU foreign ministers.

"CRP [permanent representavies] approved but formal adoption is only at Monday's FAC [Foreign Affairs Council]," the source said.