EU Foreign Ministers To Agree New Sanctions On Iran On Monday - Official

Sumaira FH Published November 11, 2022 | 08:40 PM

EU Foreign Ministers to Agree New Sanctions on Iran on Monday - Official

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2022) EU foreign ministers will agree on November 14 a new round of sanctions against Iran over its crackdown on protests sparked by the death in custody of a young woman in September, an EU official said Friday.

"The Foreign Affairs Council will adopt sanctions at the upcoming meeting that will target Iranian authorities and support protesters in this country," the high-ranking EU official said at a closed-door briefing.

German media reported in early November that Germany and eight other EU nations were pushing for a new sanctions package against Iran to punish it for its alleged human rights violations.

The European Union imposed asset freezes and travel bans on 11 Iranians and four organizations in mid-October. These will reportedly be followed by more individual sanctions, including targeting Iran's security sector. A total of 31 proposals were up for consideration.

