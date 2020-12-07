UrduPoint.com
EU Foreign Ministers To Approve New Sanctions Regime For Human Rights Violations

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 08:40 AM

EU Foreign Ministers to Approve New Sanctions Regime for Human Rights Violations

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) The EU foreign ministers will hold a meeting in Brussels on Monday, at which a framework document should be approved to facilitate the imposition of sanctions for human rights violations in any country.

Earlier, the document was already approved at the level of permanent representatives in the European Union.

The adoption of the new sanctions regime a year ago was initiated by EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell. The EU compares it to the US Magnitsky Act.

However, the head of EU diplomacy explained that the new regime would not be directed against any particular country and, unlike the US act, will not be extraterritorial in nature.

Restrictive measures will be applied on the territory of the EU and relate to the freezing of assets, and a ban on entry.

He also said the EU did not plan to adopt sanctions harming the peoples of states, such as the US sanctions against Iran.

The EU already possesses the tools to sanction human rights violations. However, the existing mechanisms are not global in nature and are aimed at imposing sanctions related to the situation in specific countries.

