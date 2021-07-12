UrduPoint.com
EU Foreign Ministers To Discuss Afghanistan, South Caucasus, Mideast On Monday

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 11:30 AM

EU Foreign Ministers to Discuss Afghanistan, South Caucasus, Mideast on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) EU foreign ministers are due to meet in Brussels later on Monday to discuss the situation in Afghanistan, South Caucasus and Lebanon.

They will also have an informal meeting with the top Israeli diplomat, Yair Lapid.

In addition, the ministers will exchange views on the situation in Ethiopia against the backdrop of the June 21 elections and the conflict in the restive Tigray region.

The meeting will touch upon the withdrawal of US and NATO troops from Afghanistan, the latest developments in Lebanon and the results of High Representative Josep Borrell's recent video conference with Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

The bloc's top diplomats will also formally sign off on the latest six-month extension of economic sanctions on Russia.

More Stories From World

