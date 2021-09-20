UrduPoint.com

EU Foreign Ministers To Discuss AUKUS Agreement On UNGA Sidelines On Monday - Spokesman

EU Foreign Ministers to Discuss AUKUS Agreement on UNGA Sidelines on Monday - Spokesman

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2021) The EU member states' foreign ministers taking part in the UN General Assembly session in New York will discuss the implications of the new AUKUS alliance of Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States later on Monday, European Commission spokesman Peter Stano said.

"This is the first opportunity for the EU foreign ministers to discuss the implications and consequences of the whole deal, not only the issues of France and Australia, the implications of the whole deal by AUKUS alliance," Stano said at a briefing.

