EU Foreign Ministers to Discuss Ban on Russian Gold Imports on July 18 - Source

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2022) The European Union's foreign ministers will discuss an issue of imposing a ban on gold imports from Russia on July 18, a EU source said on Friday.

"This issue will be raised, the idea is to present this proposal to the EU member countries. The ban on gold imports (from Russia) is included into the agenda," the source told reporters in Brussels.