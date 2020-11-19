UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Foreign Ministers To Discuss Belarus, Karabakh, US Elections Via Video Conference

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 07:10 AM

EU Foreign Ministers to Discuss Belarus, Karabakh, US Elections Via Video Conference

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) New possible sanctions against the Belarusian authorities, the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, the Eastern Mediterranean, as well as the recent US presidential elections will be discussed on Thursday by the foreign ministers of the European Union member states at an informal meeting via videoconference.

The meeting will be chaired by EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell.

The ministers are expected to also touch upon the situation in Afghanistan in the light of the international conference of donors scheduled for December, and discuss the situation in Ethiopia. In addition, an exchange of views with Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki is planned.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Exchange European Union Ethiopia December

Recent Stories

Bahrain, Israel agree to operate flights, open emb ..

5 hours ago

Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen intercept ..

5 hours ago

UAE suspends issuance of visit visas, entry permit ..

6 hours ago

Pak-Afghan PTA to be finalized by end of January 2 ..

7 hours ago

Syrian ambassador hails UAE&#039;s hosting of nati ..

7 hours ago

Former US Army Green Beret pleads guilty to spying ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.