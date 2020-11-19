EU Foreign Ministers to Discuss Belarus, Karabakh, US Elections Via Video Conference

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) New possible sanctions against the Belarusian authorities, the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, the Eastern Mediterranean, as well as the recent US presidential elections will be discussed on Thursday by the foreign ministers of the European Union member states at an informal meeting via videoconference.

The meeting will be chaired by EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell.

The ministers are expected to also touch upon the situation in Afghanistan in the light of the international conference of donors scheduled for December, and discuss the situation in Ethiopia. In addition, an exchange of views with Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki is planned.