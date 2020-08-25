EU Foreign Ministers to Discuss Belarus Sanctions at Informal Meeting on Thursday - EEAS

EU foreign ministers will discuss the ongoing work on Belarus sanctions at an informal meeting in Berlin on Thursday, Secretary General of the European External Action Service (EEAS) Helga Maria Schmid said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) EU foreign ministers will discuss the ongoing work on Belarus sanctions at an informal meeting in Berlin on Thursday, Secretary General of the European External Action Service (EEAS) Helga Maria Schmid said Tuesday.

"The External Action Service has already been tasked to prepare EU sanctions when it comes in relation to those responsible for violence, repression, but also falsification of the election results. This is being prepares, and we will discuss this with the foreign ministers later this week when we will have a Gymnich meeting," Schmid said at a session of a foreign affairs committee of the European Parliament.