EU Foreign Ministers To Discuss Belarus Sanctions At Informal Meeting On Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) The EU foreign ministers will hold a two-day informal meeting in Berlin on Thursday and Friday to discuss the ongoing work on Belarus sanctions among other issues.

The agenda of the meeting also includes the EU relations with Russia and the situation around Eastern Mediterranean, where Turkey conducts seismic exploration in Greece-claimed waters.

Friday will begin with a session on EU-Russian relationship and conclude with a dinner dedicated to the geopolitical impact of the coronavirus.

More Stories From World

