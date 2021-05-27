EU Foreign Ministers to Discuss Economic, Sectorial Sanctions on Belarus - Borrell

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) Foreign ministers of the EU member states will discuss economic and sectorial sanctions on Belarus in light of the Ryanair incident at their informal meeting in Portugal, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell announced on Thursday.

"We are going to discuss Belarus today for sure. Only two days after the [EU] leaders took important decisions on Belarus, we are going to discuss how to implement the decisions on economic and sectorial sanctions to Belarus," Borrell told reporters ahead of the meeting.