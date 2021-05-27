UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Foreign Ministers To Discuss Economic, Sectorial Sanctions On Belarus - Borrell

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 12:20 PM

EU Foreign Ministers to Discuss Economic, Sectorial Sanctions on Belarus - Borrell

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) Foreign ministers of the EU member states will discuss economic and sectorial sanctions on Belarus in light of the Ryanair incident at their informal meeting in Portugal, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell announced on Thursday.

"We are going to discuss Belarus today for sure. Only two days after the [EU] leaders took important decisions on Belarus, we are going to discuss how to implement the decisions on economic and sectorial sanctions to Belarus," Borrell told reporters ahead of the meeting.

Related Topics

Belarus Portugal

Recent Stories

Shakhbout bin Nahyan receives Minister of Foreign ..

1 hour ago

HBL Inks Landmark Investment in Finja, Pakistan’ ..

2 hours ago

India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,29 ..

2 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 168.45 million

2 hours ago

Local Press: UAE’s aviation sector cruising desp ..

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.