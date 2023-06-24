EU Foreign Ministers to Discuss Events in Russia on Monday - Borrell

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2023) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Saturday that he is holding consultations on the events in Russia ahead of Monday's meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council.

"Ahead of Monday's EU Foreign Affairs Council, I am coordinating inside the European Union and have activated the crisis response centre," Borrell wrote on social media.

On Friday, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) opened a criminal case for inciting armed mutiny over statements made on behalf of the head of the Wagner Group private military company (PMC), Yevgeny Prigozhin.

The FSB said that there was a threat of escalation on Russian territory. The Russian Defense Ministry said that social media reports of alleged Russian military strikes on PMC Wagner camps were not true.

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered a televised address to the nation on Saturday in which he described the actions of the Wagner Group PMC as an armed mutiny and treason, and promised harsh measures against the insurgents.