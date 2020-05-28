UrduPoint.com
EU Foreign Ministers To Discuss Hong Kong On Friday But Make No Decisions - Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 58 seconds ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 11:12 PM

The situation in Hong Kong and relations between China and Europe will be on the agenda of a video conference among the EU foreign ministers on Friday, but no decision will be made, a senior EU representative said, referring to tensions over Beijing's proposed security bill, which has prompted protests in the administrative region

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) The situation in Hong Kong and relations between China and Europe will be on the agenda of a video conference among the EU foreign ministers on Friday, but no decision will be made, a senior EU representative said, referring to tensions over Beijing's proposed security bill, which has prompted protests in the administrative region.

Last week, the Chinese legislature proposed that security legislation banning subversive and secessionist activity be enacted in Hong Kong, in the wake of last year's sweeping protests against amendments to extradition law. Earlier on Thursday, parliament passed the resolution, under which the Standing Committee of China's National People's Congress will be in charge of developing the bill. The bill is supported by high-ranking Hong Kong officials but has been met by a wave of protests in the city, as residents fear an infringement on their rights.

"There will be a discussion on China without conclusions or decisions ... No formal decisions are being made in this video conference," the representative told reporters, adding that the foreign ministers will discuss the recent developments in Hong Kong and the bloc's possible reaction to the situation.

The EU representative also said that European diplomats had discussed this issue with their Chinese counterparts at various levels and expressed their concerns about what was happening.

The proposed legislation is being criticized not only by Hong Kong residents but also abroad, with Washington even threatening to change its policy toward Hong Kong amid concerns that the proposed law would limit free speech and the region's autonomy.

