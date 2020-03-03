EU Foreign Ministers to Discuss Idlib Developments in Croatia on Friday - Borrell

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) The foreign ministers of the European Union member states will hold an urgent meeting on Friday in the Croatian capital of Zagreb to discuss the situation in Syria's Idlib, where tensions have recently escalated, and on EU's borders with Turkey, EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said.

"I called for an extraordinary Foreign Affairs Council to discuss Syria / Turkey with EU Foreign Ministers. We will meet on 6 March in Zagreb following #Gymnich [informal meeting of EU foreign ministers]. Many thanks to @EU2020HR [Croatian presidency of the Council of the European Union] for accommodating at such short notice!" Borrell wrote on Twitter.

Ankara announced late last week, amid tensions in Idlib, which resulted in losses for the Turkish military, that it would no longer abide by the 2016 migration deal with the EU and restrain the flow of refugees from Syria.