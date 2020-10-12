UrduPoint.com
EU Foreign Ministers To Discuss Imposing Personal Sanctions On Lukashenko - Germany's Maas

Mon 12th October 2020 | 02:49 PM

The foreign ministers of the European Union will discuss the possibility of imposing new sanctions on Belarus and possibly on Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko during the council on Monday, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said

"We will also discuss Belarus. The situation there has not improved since our last council [meeting]. The violence has continued and peaceful protesters continue to get arrested. So we will discuss what to do next. I suggested initiating new sanctions. Among the individuals against whom sanctions are necessary is Lukashenko as well," Maas said at the Council press stakeout.

The EU toughened its stance on Lukashenko after the Belarusian president claimed victory in the August 9 election and cracked down on peaceful demonstrators who took to the streets to protest the official results.

Brussels has denounced the election results and backed Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, a Belarusian opposition candidate who lost to Lukashenko in the elections.

Mass protests across Belarus are still ongoing. Belarusian law enforcement regularly report new arrests of protesters who they say breach public order and security.

On October 2, the EU imposed economic sanctions on 40 Belarusian individuals that Brussels believes are responsible for electoral fraud and repression of peaceful protesters. Lukashenko was not included among them.

