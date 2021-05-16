UrduPoint.com
EU Foreign Ministers To Discuss Israel-Palestine Conflict On Tuesday - Borrell

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 16th May 2021 | 01:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2021) Foreign ministers of the European Union member states will have an extraordinary online meeting on May 19 to discuss the escalation of conflict between Israel and Palestine, High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell said Sunday.

"In view of the ongoing escalation between Israel and Palestine and the unacceptable number of civilian casualties, I am convening an extraordinary VTC of the EU Foreign Ministers on Tuesday. We will coordinate and discuss how the EU can best contribute to end the current violence," Borrell said on Twitter.

