EU Foreign Ministers to Discuss Jan 25 Actions in Light of Navalny Case - Spokesman

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) Foreign ministers of the EU nations will discuss on January 25 actions that the bloc could take in light of the situation with Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, a spokesman for the European Commission, Peter Stano, said.

"The sanctions are always adopted by unanimity among all the EU member states ... The European Union was very clear in condemning what happened to Navalny and what is happening actually also to his supporters who are being now detained on a daily basis ... The position of the European Union was conveyed very clearly to the counterparts in Russia .

.. Today you have seen that the president of the [European] Council had a phone call with the Russian president ... The member states are discussing what actions are we going to take, what reaction we will be providing apart from this condemnation, and the next forum, which will be probably the most appropriate to have this discussion and take a potential decision, is the Foreign Affairs Council next Monday, when the foreign ministers will be discussing this," Stano said at a briefing.