UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Foreign Ministers To Discuss Jan 25 Actions In Light Of Navalny Case - Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 05:30 PM

EU Foreign Ministers to Discuss Jan 25 Actions in Light of Navalny Case - Spokesman

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) Foreign ministers of the EU nations will discuss on January 25 actions that the bloc could take in light of the situation with Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, a spokesman for the European Commission, Peter Stano, said.

"The sanctions are always adopted by unanimity among all the EU member states ... The European Union was very clear in condemning what happened to Navalny and what is happening actually also to his supporters who are being now detained on a daily basis ... The position of the European Union was conveyed very clearly to the counterparts in Russia .

.. Today you have seen that the president of the [European] Council had a phone call with the Russian president ... The member states are discussing what actions are we going to take, what reaction we will be providing apart from this condemnation, and the next forum, which will be probably the most appropriate to have this discussion and take a potential decision, is the Foreign Affairs Council next Monday, when the foreign ministers will be discussing this," Stano said at a briefing.

Related Topics

Condemnation Russia European Union January All From Opposition

Recent Stories

Public Prosecution detains four Arab residents for ..

18 minutes ago

Broadsheet: Abbasi questions name of Justice (r) S ..

23 minutes ago

Two million internally displaced by Sahel violence ..

3 minutes ago

Govt completing projects to facilitate people: min ..

3 minutes ago

Estonia Records 490 COVID-19 Cases, Country's Over ..

3 minutes ago

Broadsheet scandal proves country plagued by corru ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.