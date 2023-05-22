UrduPoint.com

EU Foreign Ministers To Discuss Military Aid To Kiev, Sanctions Against Russia - Borrell

Umer Jamshaid Published May 22, 2023 | 01:00 PM

EU Foreign Ministers to Discuss Military Aid to Kiev, Sanctions Against Russia - Borrell

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2023) The EU foreign ministers will discuss at a meeting in Brussels a new military aid package for Ukraine and sanctions against Russia, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday.

"We will talk about the situation in Ukraine certainly and about it the new package of sanctions (against Russia) and the new tranche of European peace facility," Borrell said ahead of the EU Foreign Affairs Council.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Brussels

More Stories From World

