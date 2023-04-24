EU Foreign Ministers to Discuss Need for Revised Strategy Towards China on Monday- Borrell

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2023) The EU foreign ministers will discuss the bloc's relations with China and the possible need for a "reassessed strategy" towards the country during a meeting on Monday, following Chinese Ambassador to France Lu Shaye's recent remarks regarding Crimea and former Soviet republics, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.

Last week, Lu said in an interview with French broadcaster LCI that Crimea was "originally Russian, but then (Soviet leader Nikita) Khrushchev gave it to Ukraine." The ambassador also said that the former Soviet republics "do not have a valid status in international law, because there is no international agreement that would specify their status as sovereign countries." The interview caused serious outrage across the European Union.

"This statement by the Chinese ambassador about the sovereignty and the existence of the countries who were part of the Soviet Union, it is something that we will be discussing in the framework of the China issue.

The Council will start discussing about China in order to prepare the European Union in June maybe that we will reassess and recalibrate our strategy towards China," Borrell said ahead of the meeting of the EU foreign ministers.

The top EU diplomat also said that the EU Foreign Affairs Council would discuss "a strong position" on the need for Beijing to clarify its official position on the issue.

"We will start assessing how do we deal with China, how to recalibrate out strategy with China. We have been talking a lot about China the last days, but we will have to continue discussing about China, because it's one of the most important issues of our foreign policy," Borrell said.

European Council President Сharles Michel confirmed that EU-China relations would be on the agenda of the EU Foreign Affairs Council on Monday.