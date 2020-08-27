UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Foreign Ministers To Discuss Relations With Russia Amid Navalny Case - Borrell

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 14 seconds ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 02:59 PM

EU Foreign Ministers to Discuss Relations With Russia Amid Navalny Case - Borrell

The informal meeting of EU foreign ministers is going to feature a discussion of the relations with Russia in light of the recent incident with Russian national Alexey Navalny, High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) The informal meeting of EU foreign ministers is going to feature a discussion of the relations with Russia in light of the recent incident with Russian national Alexey Navalny, High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell said on Thursday.

Navalny is currently undergoing treatment in Berlin-based hospital Charite after suffering an acute health condition during a domestic Russian flight last week. German doctors claimed they found traces of a substance from the group of cholinesterase inhibitors in his system.

"We are also going to talk the relationship with Russia, which is also a difficult issue, especially after the alleged poisoning of this opposition leader," Borrell said at a press stakeout.

Related Topics

Russia German From Opposition

Recent Stories

ADB announces Pakistani-rupee linked bonds worth $ ..

12 minutes ago

Russia, Turkey Register 1 New Ceasefire Violation ..

7 seconds ago

Fiscal accounts come under significant pressure du ..

9 seconds ago

EU Ambassadors Had 1.5-Hour Meeting With Belarusia ..

10 seconds ago

Swiss cheesemaker probed over 10 listeria deaths

12 seconds ago

Russian police launch initial 'check' into Navalny ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.