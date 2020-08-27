EU Foreign Ministers to Discuss Relations With Russia Amid Navalny Case - Borrell

(@FahadShabbir)

The informal meeting of EU foreign ministers is going to feature a discussion of the relations with Russia in light of the recent incident with Russian national Alexey Navalny, High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) The informal meeting of EU foreign ministers is going to feature a discussion of the relations with Russia in light of the recent incident with Russian national Alexey Navalny, High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell said on Thursday.

Navalny is currently undergoing treatment in Berlin-based hospital Charite after suffering an acute health condition during a domestic Russian flight last week. German doctors claimed they found traces of a substance from the group of cholinesterase inhibitors in his system.

"We are also going to talk the relationship with Russia, which is also a difficult issue, especially after the alleged poisoning of this opposition leader," Borrell said at a press stakeout.