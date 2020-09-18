UrduPoint.com
EU Foreign Ministers To Discuss Relations With Russia In October In Detail - Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 29 seconds ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 08:35 PM

EU Foreign Ministers to Discuss Relations With Russia in October in Detail - Source

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) Foreign ministers of EU states will discuss the bloc's relationship with Russia in detail in October in light of the situation with opposition figure Alexey Navalny, a source told reporters on Friday.

Navalny is being treated in Berlin. He was hospitalized in Russia, then transferred to Germany.

The German government said he appeared to have been poisoned with a Novichok-type substance. According to Berlin, these findings were later confirmed by France and Sweden. Russia has asked Germany for information on the case, but has not received a response yet.

According to the source, the Foreign Affairs Council will touch upon Navalny's case on September 21 and will hear from Germany on this, but a more detailed discussion will be held in October.

