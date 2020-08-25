EU Foreign Ministers to Discuss Russia, Belarus, Turkey at Meeting This Week - Berlin

EU foreign ministers will discuss the relationship with Russia, the situation in Belarus and Turkey at an informal meeting in Berlin later this week, the German Foreign Ministry said Tuesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) EU foreign ministers will discuss the relationship with Russia, the situation in Belarus and Turkey at an informal meeting in Berlin later this week, the German Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.

"The informal meeting will begin on Thursday, August 27, with a working session n Belarus.

The ministers will discuss the latest events in the country and potential EU response. The foreign ministers will then have a wide-ranging discussion about the ties between the EU and Turkey, given the current situation in the Eastern Mediterranean and the entire region among other factors," the ministry said in a statement.

Friday will begin with a session on EU-Russian relationship and conclude with a dinner dedicated to the geopolitical impact of the coronavirus.