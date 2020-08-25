UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Foreign Ministers To Discuss Russia, Belarus, Turkey At Meeting This Week - Berlin

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 04:26 PM

EU Foreign Ministers to Discuss Russia, Belarus, Turkey at Meeting This Week - Berlin

EU foreign ministers will discuss the relationship with Russia, the situation in Belarus and Turkey at an informal meeting in Berlin later this week, the German Foreign Ministry said Tuesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) EU foreign ministers will discuss the relationship with Russia, the situation in Belarus and Turkey at an informal meeting in Berlin later this week, the German Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.

"The informal meeting will begin on Thursday, August 27, with a working session n Belarus.

The ministers will discuss the latest events in the country and potential EU response. The foreign ministers will then have a wide-ranging discussion about the ties between the EU and Turkey, given the current situation in the Eastern Mediterranean and the entire region among other factors," the ministry said in a statement.

Friday will begin with a session on EU-Russian relationship and conclude with a dinner dedicated to the geopolitical impact of the coronavirus.

Related Topics

Russia Turkey German Berlin Belarus August Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Federal Cabinet approves repatriation of PML-N Sup ..

3 minutes ago

CPPA-G seeks 86 paisa per unit hike in power tarif ..

1 minute ago

Seven cops booked in custodial killing in Sukkur

1 minute ago

PTI MPA visits different areas affected by rainfal ..

3 minutes ago

Mourning processions continue peacefully in Dera I ..

3 minutes ago

ECP contradicts disqualification plea against Buzd ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.