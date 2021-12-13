UrduPoint.com

EU Foreign Ministers To Discuss Russia's Demand That Ukraine Never Join NATO - Baerbock

The EU foreign ministers meeting in Brussels will discuss Russian-Ukrainian border tensions and Russia's demand for NATO to stop expanding eastward, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said Monday

"The situation on the Russian-Ukrainian border will, of course, be discussed here today...

So, yes, the topics of Ukraine and Russia's reaction will be on the agenda," she said in a doorstep interview ahead of the Foreign Affairs Council.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said after last Tuesday's video call with US President Joe Biden that he drew the "red line" at NATO's expansion into Ukraine after repeatedly criticizing the US-led alliance of building up offensive capabilities on the Russian border.

