EU Foreign Ministers to Discuss Sanctions on Lukashenko on Monday - Maas

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2020) Foreign ministers of the EU member states will discuss at their meeting in Brussels on Monday the possibility to slap Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko with sanctions as the key person to blame for human rights violations during the anti-governmental protests in the country, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said ahead of the talks.

"In the past weeks, the situation in Belarus has not improved. The violence that Lukashenko has practiced against peaceful protesters is absolutely unacceptable. We will discuss today whether the EU should sanction Lukashenko as the chief responsible person," Maas said.