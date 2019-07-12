EU Foreign Ministers To Discuss Situation In Iran On Monday - EU Council
BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2019) EU foreign ministers will discuss Iran and ways of curbing regional tensions on Monday, the Council of the European Union said Friday.
According to the council, the discussion will focus on the tensions in and around the Persian Gulf.