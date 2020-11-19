EU Foreign Ministers to Discuss Transatlantic Partnership in Wake of US Election - Heiko Maas

EU foreign ministers will discuss outlooks for transatlantic cooperation following the presidential election in the United States, top German diplomat Heiko Maas said ahead of the live conference on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) EU foreign ministers will discuss outlooks for transatlantic cooperation following the presidential election in the United States, top German diplomat Heiko Maas said ahead of the live conference on Thursday.

"It will be an opportunity to discuss the outcome of the election with colleagues. We are confident that Europe and the US need a new transatlantic course...

Protecting our security and being a better transatlantic partner is not a contradiction but two sides of the same coin," he said.

Joe Biden, a hardline Atlanticist, has been declared the winner of the presidential election by most US media but is facing fierce resistance from EU-skeptic President Donald Trump. Maas said the two countries needed to reshape their partnership in the next four years to adapt to new challenges.