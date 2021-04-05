EU Foreign Ministers to Discuss Ukraine at Next Meeting This Month - Borrell

(@FahadShabbir)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2021) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has expressed concern over the recent developments in southeastern Ukraine, promising to discuss the issue with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba later in April.

"Talked to Ukraine Foreign Minister @DmytroKuleba. Following with severe concern the Russian military activity surrounding Ukraine. Unwavering EU support for sovereignty & territorial integrity. Will further discuss with @DmytroKuleba and EU Foreign Ministers at next FAC [Foreign Affairs Council]," Borrell wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

The upcoming FAC meeting is scheduled for April 19.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Friday after a conversation with Kuleba that Berlin was closely monitoring the situation on the border between Ukraine and Russia, calling for de-escalation.

The German and French foreign ministries said in a joint statement on Saturday that Berlin and Paris were calling on the conflicting parties in southeastern Ukraine (Donbas) to de-escalate tensions amid an increase in ceasefire violations.

According to a spokesperson of the militia of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, at least one pre-school child was killed and a woman was injured as a result of a Ukrainian drone attack in Oleksandrivske on Saturday.

A civilian man was hospitalized with multiple shrapnel wounds after an explosive device dropped from a drone by Ukrainian forces detonated in the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR), the LPR forces said on Sunday.

After the tragedy, Russian lower house speaker Viacheslav Volodin suggested that it is time to expel Ukraine from the Council of Europe.

Despite the Minsk peace agreements, ceasefire violations continue in southeastern Ukraine (Donbas), where the Ukrainian military launched a special operation against the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics in 2014. According to UN data, about 13,000 people have fallen victim to the Donbas conflict.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday that the current situation on the contact line in Donbas is "frightening" amid many provocations made by Ukraine soldiers.