EU Foreign Ministers to Discuss Ukraine on December 13 - Commission

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) Foreign ministers of the European Union member states will discuss Ukraine during a meeting on December 13 and plan to formulate a common position, a European Commission spokesman, Peter Stano, said on Thursday.

"We stand up for Ukraine already now and since Spring we have been working on ways on how to reinforce and strengthen Ukraine's resilience in many areas. This issue will be discussed in the upcoming meeting (December 13) of the foreign ministers of the EU," Stano told a press briefing, adding that the ministers plan to formulate a common position on the issue.