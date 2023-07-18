EU Foreign Ministers to Discuss Ukraine, Turkey, China on July 20 in Brussels - Source

The European Union foreign ministers will discuss the Ukraine conflict, security guarantees for Kiev and the bloc's relations with Turkey and China on July 20 at the Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Brussels, an unnamed senior EU official said on Tuesday

The source told reporters that the meeting's agenda includes, among other items, discussions on the Ukraine conflict, the foreign policy dimension of economic security, the EU's relations with Ankara, the results of the recent presidential election in Turkey, and the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

EU top diplomats will also hold half an hour talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on issues including the Ukraine conflict and China, the source said.

The unnamed official did not rule out that the possible ratification of Sweden's NATO bid and the outcomes of the alliance's July summit in Vilnius might be raised at the meeting.

The source added that EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell is expected to hold a strategic high-level dialogue in Beijing in October and that the exact dates would be agreed with the Chinese Foreign Ministry.