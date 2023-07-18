Open Menu

EU Foreign Ministers To Discuss Ukraine, Turkey, China On July 20 In Brussels - Source

Muhammad Irfan Published July 18, 2023 | 07:04 PM

EU Foreign Ministers to Discuss Ukraine, Turkey, China on July 20 in Brussels - Source

The European Union foreign ministers will discuss the Ukraine conflict, security guarantees for Kiev and the bloc's relations with Turkey and China on July 20 at the Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Brussels, an unnamed senior EU official said on Tuesday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2023) The European Union foreign ministers will discuss the Ukraine conflict, security guarantees for Kiev and the bloc's relations with Turkey and China on July 20 at the Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Brussels, an unnamed senior EU official said on Tuesday.

The source told reporters that the meeting's agenda includes, among other items, discussions on the Ukraine conflict, the foreign policy dimension of economic security, the EU's relations with Ankara, the results of the recent presidential election in Turkey, and the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

EU top diplomats will also hold half an hour talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on issues including the Ukraine conflict and China, the source said.

The unnamed official did not rule out that the possible ratification of Sweden's NATO bid and the outcomes of the alliance's July summit in Vilnius might be raised at the meeting.

The source added that EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell is expected to hold a strategic high-level dialogue in Beijing in October and that the exact dates would be agreed with the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

Related Topics

Election NATO Ukraine Turkey China European Union Brussels Beijing Armenia Vilnius Ankara Kiev Alliance Azerbaijan Sweden July October Top

Recent Stories

Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) completes spec ..

Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) completes special security arrangements for ..

7 minutes ago
 Promotional Link Departmental Training concludes a ..

Promotional Link Departmental Training concludes at UVAS

8 minutes ago
 Electricity Rates to Rise 10% in August for French ..

Electricity Rates to Rise 10% in August for French Households, Small Businesses

7 minutes ago
 PTA between Pak-Azerbaijan to be finalized in Augu ..

PTA between Pak-Azerbaijan to be finalized in August

19 minutes ago
 IMF Says Medium-Term Global Growth Prospects Remai ..

IMF Says Medium-Term Global Growth Prospects Remain Weak

20 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid issues Law on Urban Planning i ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Law on Urban Planning in Dubai

43 minutes ago
Technology Innovation Institute contributes to pos ..

Technology Innovation Institute contributes to post-quantum cryptographic standa ..

57 minutes ago
 Dubai Chambers unveil Dubai Business Forum to shap ..

Dubai Chambers unveil Dubai Business Forum to shape global trade and investment

58 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed reviews progress of ERC’s devel ..

Hamdan bin Zayed reviews progress of ERC’s developmental projects in Syria

58 minutes ago
 UAE participates in the Third G20 Finance Minister ..

UAE participates in the Third G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors M ..

58 minutes ago
 Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) notifies ..

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) notifies power suspension programme

12 minutes ago
 Real estate transactions of AED1.2 billion in Ajma ..

Real estate transactions of AED1.2 billion in Ajman during June 2023

1 hour ago

More Stories From World