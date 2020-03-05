EU Foreign Ministers to Discuss Ways to Improve Relations With Turkey - Borrell

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) EU foreign ministers will discuss ways to improve relations with Turkey amid the new migration crisis on the Greek-Turkey border at the upcoming foreign affairs council, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Borrell began a two-day visit to Turkey, where he discussed the situation in Syria's Idlib and on the Turkish-EU border.

"Now I am travelling to Zagreb to discuss with my colleagues the Foreign Affairs Ministers of the EU Member States tomorrow and on Friday about the situation in Idlib and our relations with Turkey which have to be revisited in order to try to clarify some misunderstandings and work for a better cooperation," Borrell said in a statement.

Last Friday, Turkey announced it would not be able to stem the flow of migrants and refugees following the recent increase in tensions in the Syrian province of Idlib, thus opening its border with the European Union to those wishing to cross it. Soon after, thousands of migrants rushed to Turkey's border with Greece and Bulgaria trying to get into Europe.

However, under the 2016 agreement between Turkey and the EU, Ankara promised to restrain the flow of migrants into the bloc, with Brussels pledging to provide funds to help Turkey care for the refugees.