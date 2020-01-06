UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Foreign Ministers To Hold Emergency Iran Talks Friday

Faizan Hashmi 40 seconds ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 10:20 PM

EU foreign ministers to hold emergency Iran talks Friday

EU foreign ministers will hold emergency talks on the Iran crisis on Friday, diplomats told AFP, as tensions rise after US forces killed a top Iranian general

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :EU foreign ministers will hold emergency talks on the Iran crisis on Friday, diplomats told AFP, as tensions rise after US forces killed a top Iranian general.

The ministers will meet in Brussels at 2pm (1300 GMT), three diplomats said Monday, as the bloc sought ways to help defuse tensions ramped up by the killing of Qasem Soleimani, head of the Revolutionary Guards' Quds Force.

Related Topics

Iran Brussels Top Qasem Soleimani

Recent Stories

Samsung is turning “Lite” this year

38 minutes ago

Christian community an essential part of our socia ..

1 hour ago

Riyadh hosts Red Sea, Gulf of Aden states council ..

1 hour ago

KSRelief to distribute 150,000 winter bags in diff ..

35 seconds ago

International community should play positive role ..

36 seconds ago

UAE welcomes establishment of Council of Arab and ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.