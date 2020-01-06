EU foreign ministers to hold emergency Iran talks Friday

EU foreign ministers will hold emergency talks on the Iran crisis on Friday, diplomats told AFP, as tensions rise after US forces killed a top Iranian general

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :EU foreign ministers will hold emergency talks on the Iran crisis on Friday, diplomats told AFP, as tensions rise after US forces killed a top Iranian general.

The ministers will meet in Brussels at 2pm (1300 GMT), three diplomats said Monday, as the bloc sought ways to help defuse tensions ramped up by the killing of Qasem Soleimani, head of the Revolutionary Guards' Quds Force.