EU foreign ministers to hold emergency talks on Israel

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) EU foreign ministers will on Tuesday hold urgent talks on the situation in Israel and Gaza after Hamas launched a surprise assault, the bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.

"I am convening tomorrow an emergency meeting of EU Foreign Ministers to address the situation in Israel and in the region," Borrell wrote in a social media post Monday.

Borrell and a number of EU foreign ministers are currently in Oman for long-planned talks with Gulf states from the Gulf Cooperation Council.

A spokesman in Brussels said the EU talks would be held in a hybrid video and in-person format to allow those foreign ministers not in Muscat to participate.