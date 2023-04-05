Close
EU Foreign Ministers To Hold Meeting With Indo-Pacific Counterparts In May - Borrell

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 05, 2023 | 03:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) The European Union will hold a ministerial meeting in May with foreign ministers of Indo-Pacific countries to discuss challenges in this region, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Wednesday.

"Today with the Indo-Pacific (foreign ministers of the countries of the region) we will discuss the situation in this area, and in May we will have a ministerial meeting, the European Union and Indo-Pacific partners, and we will continue discussing the challenges and common interests in this region," Borrell said ahead of a meeting of NATO foreign ministers with their Indo-Pacific counterparts in Brussels.

Earlier in the month, Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom stated that the EU foreign ministers intend to hold a meeting with their Indo-Pacific partners on May 13.

China's activity in the region and increasing cooperation between Moscow and Beijing are expected to be on the meeting's agenda, according to Billstrom.

The officials would also discuss other issues of mutual interest, including free trade, the green transition, security and defence, the Swedish minister added.

It will be the second ministerial meeting in such a format, with the first one taking place in February 2022 in Paris. Foreign ministers of the 27 EU member states and 30 Indo-Pacific countries took part in the forum, along with representatives of the Indo-Pacific regional organizations.

